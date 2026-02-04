Listen Live
Ryan Mears is A Disgusting Human Being

Ryan Mears calls for community support to defeat ICE tactics that go above the law

Published on February 4, 2026

Tony Katz:  

The prosecutor made it clear that he sees ICE agents violating people’s constitutional rights and he doesn’t want to see that in Marion County. New Indianapolis Police Chief Tanya Terry says her officers will protect people’s right to protest and for due process.

New IMPD Chief Tanya Terry says her officers will protect people’s right to protest and right to due process. 

Ensuring that our community understands that our police department is here to serve every member of our community, regardless of their immigration status, background or anything else. ~ WTHR News

Tony Katz:

This whole idea of community support, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with that information. If ICE is engaged in activities here removing ill legal immigrants from the streets of Indianapolis of Marion County. Let them do their job, and don’t for a second support anybody who believes in violating the law or attacking ICE agents or law enforcement.

Listen to the “Ryan Mears is A Disgusting Human Being” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  CNN showing that the overwhelming majority of Americans support Voter ID

Today on the Marketplace:    Retro Orange Canister Set of 3

What’s that TV Theme Song?    Perfect Strangers

Perfect Strangers (TV series) – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

What are the top 5 TV Theme songs?

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

