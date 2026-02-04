Ryan Mears is A Disgusting Human Being

Tony Katz:

The prosecutor made it clear that he sees ICE agents violating people’s constitutional rights and he doesn’t want to see that in Marion County. New Indianapolis Police Chief Tanya Terry says her officers will protect people’s right to protest and for due process.

Ensuring that our community understands that our police department is here to serve every member of our community, regardless of their immigration status, background or anything else. ~ WTHR News

Tony Katz:

This whole idea of community support, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with that information. If ICE is engaged in activities here removing ill legal immigrants from the streets of Indianapolis of Marion County. Let them do their job, and don’t for a second support anybody who believes in violating the law or attacking ICE agents or law enforcement.

