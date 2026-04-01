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ISP Trooper Credited with Saving Elderly Woman’s Life

On Tuesday an Indiana State Police trooper is being acknowledged with saving the life of an 82-year-old woman after performing CPR for nearly 10 minutes along Interstate 70 near downtown Indianapolis.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Lt. Jeff Hearon
Source: Indiana State Police / ISP

ISP Trooper Credited with Saving Elderly Woman’s Life

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday an Indiana State Police trooper is being acknowledged with saving the life of an 82-year-old woman after performing CPR for nearly 10 minutes along Interstate 70 near downtown Indianapolis.

According to Indiana State Police, the woman suffered a medical emergency while traveling on I-70. Responding to the scene, the trooper found her unresponsive and not breathing, prompting immediate life-saving action. The trooper began administering CPR and continued the effort for several minutes until additional help arrived.

Authorities say the trooper performed chest compressions for close to 10 minutes, maintaining circulation until emergency medical personnel could take over. The tedious effort conclusively paid off, as the woman regained a pulse before being transported to a nearby hospital.

The circumstance highlights the critical role first responders play in emergency situations, particularly in cases of cardiac arrest where every second counts. Immediate CPR can significantly increase a person’s chances of survival, especially when performed before advanced medical care arrives.

Indiana State Police praised the trooper’s actions, calling the response both swift and lifesaving. The agency noted that the outcome could have been very different without the trooper’s persistence and training.

The woman’s current condition has not been publicly released, but deputies say the successful resuscitation marks a powerful example of how preparedness and rapid response can make the difference between life and death.

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