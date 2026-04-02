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Woman Killed, Suspect Arrested in East Side Indy Shooting

IMPD made an arrest after a woman was shot sometime around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and later died at a hospital.

Published on April 2, 2026

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Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman on Indy’s near east side Wednesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Carlyle Place. Officers responded to the area at around 11:48 p.m.

Police located a woman at the scene who had been shot. She died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

A person of interest was detained at the scene and later arrested after officers consulted with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect has not been identified. The victim’s name has also not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office.

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