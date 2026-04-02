Metrobloks’ $500 Million Data Center Approved for Indy Neighborhood

Source: Metrobloks

INDIANAPOLIS — A $500 million data center project has been approved for a neighborhood in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission passed a vote to allow Los Angeles-based developer Metrobloks to build its data center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. The facility will be placed on Sherman Drive near 25th Street on the near north side of the city.

Wednesday’s meeting in Indianapolis saw disagreement and pushback from residents after a few months of community feedback. Cierra Johnson from One Voice Martindale Brightwood said they’re still hoping Metrobloks will “pack up their things and go home.”

“We are going to continue to fight this thing,” Johnson said after the commission’s vote. “We are open to communication and to rework this project in a way that suits our neighborhood, but what we’re not going to do is roll over and let them do whatever they would like to our community.”

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State Rep. Gregory W. Porter (D-Indianapolis) also spoke at the meeting and called the commission’s decision to approve the plans “a slap in the face to the Martindale-Brightwood community.”

“They did what they’re supposed to do: contacted their local officials, protested, and spoke in one voice,” said Rep. Porter. “Residents worked diligently to add a quality-of-life plan to the proposal. But they were ignored.”

Metrobloks described their facility as a “low-impact” data center with a closed-loop cooling system and minimal water use to address environmental concerns.

Metrobloks attorney Tyler Ochs told those at Wednesday’s meeting that this project is not like other ones people are familiar with, which he would call “highly-scaled.”

“These are intended to be multi-tenanted with multiple uses,” Ochs explained. “We see users that can be anything from schools to hospitals to banks and everyday businesses.”

The organization Protect Martindale Brightwood said it is considering challenging the commission’s approval of the project with possible legal action.

There is no confirmed date for when Metrobloks will start construction on the project. The company said they want to continue working with the community as construction begins.

Last month, the commission also approved plans for Seattle-based Sabey Data Centers to build a $4 billion data center along State Road 67 on Indy’s far southwest side. The site along Kentucky Avenue and Camby Road will have more than 1 million square feet.