Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

Turning Point USA has officially announced their line-up for their competing halftime show during The Big Game.

Kid Rock will be headlining the “All American Halftime Show” put on by conservative group Turning Point USA. The show will air at the same time as The Big Game’s Halftime Show w/ Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

TPUSA decided to host their halftime show last fall after the NFL announced headliner Bad Bunny. The choice of the Latin pop singer drew a huge controversary over the last several months.

The alternative halftime show is promoting the show as a celebration of “faith, family and freedom.” Including Kid Rock, the show will also feature country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

“The All-American Halftime Show” will be watchable on multiple different online platforms around 8pm ET on Sunday, Feb. 8th. Fans can catch the show via YouTube on both Turning Point USA’s channel and The Charlie Kirk Show’s channel, as well as on X and Rumble.

The broadcast will also air on The Daily Wire, Real America’s Voice, Trinity Broadcasting Network, Charge!, The National News Desk, New Tang Dynasty, and One America News.

Hammer and Nigel discuss if they will tune in, if the halftime rivalry really matters, and will this affect NFL ratings.