Entertainment

John Mellencamp Reveals Unique Way He's Getting In Shape For Upcoming Tour

John Mellencamp Reveals Unique Way He’s Getting In Shape For Upcoming Tour

Legendary rocker John Mellencamp is gearing up for his highly anticipated Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits, but his unconventional workout routine has fans talking.

Published on January 29, 2026

Farm Aid 40
Source: Gary Miller / Getty

John Mellencamp Reveals Unique Way He’s Getting in Shape for Upcoming Tour

Legendary rocker John Mellencamp is gearing up for his highly anticipated Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits, but his unconventional workout routine has fans talking.

In a recent Instagram video, Mellencamp shared a clip of himself walking on a treadmill—while smoking a cigarette. The caption read, “Getting in shape for the Dancing Words – The Greatest Hits Tour. Who’s joining us?”

In the video, Mellencamp humorously explains, “I’m gonna play 2 1/2 hours of nothing but hits, so I thought I better get in shape, you know what I mean?” The lighthearted post has sparked a mix of amusement and curiosity among fans, showcasing Mellencamp’s signature blend of humor and authenticity.

WATCH HERE

The Dancing Words Tour kicks off on July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and concludes on August 12 in Mountain View, California.

The tour promises a nostalgic journey through Mellencamp’s iconic catalog, featuring classics like “Jack and Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” “Small Town,” and “Pink Houses.”

Fans can also look forward to rare live performances of tracks such as “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.,” “I Need a Lover,” and “Ain’t Even Done With the Night,” which haven’t been part of his setlist in nearly a decade.

Tickets for the tour are already on sale, and Mellencamp’s unique approach to preparation has only added to the excitement.

While his treadmill-smoking routine may not be a traditional fitness regimen, it’s undeniably in line with the rocker’s rebellious spirit.

For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit Mellencamp.com.

