Was There A Coup In China?

China’s military moves have been making headlines lately, and the latest development has left many wondering: was there a coup? Tony Katz is joined by Major Mike Lyons, a retired United States Army military analyst, to break down the situation and explore what it means for the region.

Major Lyons shares his expertise on the Chinese military’s recent moves, including the removal of China’s most senior uniformed official. “This is one of the most significant events that’s happened to China in really the last few decades and since Xi Jinping came to power,” he explains. “He’s put a tighter grip on what’s going on.”

But was it a coup? Major Lyons is cautious in his assessment, pointing out that a coup typically involves the military siding with the person attempting to overthrow the government. “I wouldn’t go that far,” he says. “I think that’s the preemptive strike by Xi Jinping in order to consolidate.”

So, what’s behind this move? Major Lyons suggests that it may be related to the Chinese military’s concerns about a potential invasion of Taiwan. “I think that anytime you see China make moves, you have to ask what the move is for,” he says. “You see how we’re engaged with Venezuela, you see how we’ve moved the USS Abraham Lincoln out of the South China Sea into the Mediterranean to deal with the Iranians.”

The conversation also touches on the Chinese military’s modernization efforts and its potential implications for the region. Major Lyons notes that China’s military has been making significant strides in recent years, but it still lacks the experience and expertise of the US military. “China remains the great imitator,” he says. “They’re trying to imitate success that they see the US has had on the battlefield.”

The discussion also explores the importance of Greenland in the context of the US military’s efforts to counter the growing threat from China and Russia. Major Lyons explains that Greenland’s strategic location makes it a crucial observation post for detecting hypersonic missiles, which can travel at speeds of up to Mach 5. “If you combine Greenland with Alaska on the other side of the hemisphere, you have now a triangle type of position,” he says. “Bring it down to the foxhole level, you’ve got converging fires, and potentially on where the threat could come from.”

Finally, the conversation turns to the situation in Iran, where protests have been ongoing against the government. Major Lyons notes that the US military has been moving assets into the region, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, but questions whether this will be enough to bring about change. “I think it’s a very difficult thing to believe that it’s going to cause the revolution to take place,” he says. “Civilians don’t have any weapons on their side. They’re going to need the Iranian army to not fight against the civilians.”

If you’re interested in understanding the complexities of China’s military moves and their implications for the region, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Major Mike Lyons’ expert analysis and insights on the situation.

