Full Throttle Franks: Oscar Mayer Wienie Race Returns to IMS

Carb Day is quite possibly Hammer and Nigel’s favorite holiday of the year. It’s a day where Hoosiers gather together to celebrate beer, racing, and ‘MERICA.

Just when we thought the kick-off to the Indy 500 couldn’t’ get any better, the IMS last season added an Oscar Mayer Weiner race! The six Weinermobiles raced around the iconic IMS track to declare a ‘top dog.’

The inaugural race was such a hit that it’s been announced the teams will be making another lap this May.

This year’s race includes a sizzling twist where fans will determine who the sixth entry will be through a bracket on Instagram. The first-ever ‘Pick Your Dog’ Wienie 500 bracket features a fresh new lineup of regional hot dogs to choose from, including Veggie Dog, Corn Dog, and Sonoran Dog.

Frankly, we can’t wait to relish in this new tradition! We are officially counting down the days until May 22nd.

Listen to Hammer and Nigel talk about what a BIG DILL this is to the Carb Day line-up: