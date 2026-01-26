Listen Live
Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 Returning to IMS in 2026

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile race is coming back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Carb Day on Friday, May 22.

Published on January 26, 2026

AUTO: MAY 23 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 is coming back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2026.

The Wienermobiles return to IMS on May 22 during Carb Day festivities and two days before the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

The inaugural race in 2025 saw Slaw Dog (Southeast) take the checkered flag with a last-second pass across the yard of bricks.

This year, Slaw Dog is back to defend its title as Top Dog against Chi Dog (Midwest), Chili Dog (South), New York Dog (East), and Seattle Dog (Northwest).

This year’s race includes a new element: fans will determine who the sixth entry will be through a bracket on Instagram. The first-ever ‘Pick Your Dog’ Wienie 500 bracket features a fresh new lineup of regional hot dogs to choose from, including Veggie Dog, Corn Dog, and Sonoran Dog, which competed in the Wienermobile race last year.

The 2025 event drew 85,000 fans to the historic oval and 8 million more watching the spectacle via livestream. This year’s race will also include a live nationwide broadcast.

According to Oscar Mayer, 72 million hot dogs are consumed every Memorial Day Weekend.

