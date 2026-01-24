Winter Weather Disrupts Flights at Indianapolis Airport

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather continued to disrupt air travel at Indianapolis International Airport as airlines canceled and rescheduled flights ahead of a developing storm, forcing some passengers to change plans while others scrambled for alternatives.

Flights to destinations including Philadelphia, Newark, and other East Coast cities were among those affected as airlines adjusted schedules in anticipation of snow and icy conditions. While not every flight was grounded, uncertainty prompted many travelers to leave earlier than planned or abandon trips altogether.

Gary, a Hoosier with ties to Pennsylvania, said his Friday flight to Philadelphia was canceled, prompting him to rebook for an earlier departure to ensure he made it home.

“My flight tomorrow at 5:30 was canceled,” Gary said. “They put me on an 11 o’clock flight, but I can’t imagine conditions being any better. So I switched to today.”

The decision came at a cost. Gary said he was forced to give up plans to attend the Purdue-Illinois basketball game — his only in-person Purdue game of the season.

“I came to see my one game a year, and I’m giving it up just to make sure I get home,” he said. “I’m not happy about that.”

Gary said he considers himself an experienced traveler during bad weather and understood the airline’s decision to cancel flights as a precaution.

“I’ve traveled enough that I get it,” he said. “They err on the side of caution.”

Other travelers expressed less frustration, particularly those accustomed to winter weather. David White, visiting from Denver, said conditions in Indiana appeared mild compared with what he regularly sees in Colorado.

“This is nothing compared to what we get,” White said. “It’s more cold and ice than snow, but so far it doesn’t seem bad.”

White said his son attends Purdue University, and while weather delays can be inconvenient, he believes airlines generally make the right call.

“I think they do a really good job of shutting things down before there’s an issue,” he said. “You wouldn’t want something bad to happen.”

For some passengers, however, cancellations left few clear options. Tyheem Crawford, who was scheduled to fly to Newark, New Jersey, said his flight was canceled, leaving him unsure how he would get home.

“It’s a pain trying to find alternatives,” Crawford said. “I’m a truck driver. I just want to get home to my kids, and there’s nothing I can do right now.”

Crawford said he had been in Indiana for two days and was checking departure boards for any possible openings.

“I don’t think the airline is going to work with me,” he said. “I think you’ve just got to book something else.”

The Indianapolis Airport Authority is closely monitoring conditions and have crews and equipment prepared to respond. The IAA operations team conducted its snow-readiness test run in October, involving more than 100 members of the airport’s snow team. This type of coordination and preparation has been crucial in preventing a winter shutdown, which has not occurred since 1978.



“Obviously we want to have a very safe environment for the aircraft arriving and departing, so keeping the airfield clear of snow and ice is paramount,” said Matt Lewis, senior deputy director of operations with the Indianapolis Airport Authority.



Airport officials strongly recommend that air travelers check with their airlines before leaving for the airport, to check road reports, and to give themselves plenty of time to get to the airport safely two hours before their boarding time.