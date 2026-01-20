The Unbeaten Season: Hoosiers’ Historic Win

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

The Unbeaten Season: IU’s Historic Win

Last night’s game between Indiana University and the Miami Hurricanes was one for the ages. The Hoosiers’ 16-0 season came to a close with a thrilling national championship appearance, and we’re still reeling from the excitement. Tony Katz was joined by JMV, the voice of sports in Indiana, to break down the game and discuss the implications of IU’s incredible run.

As we relived the highlights of the season, JMV shared his thoughts on the team’s remarkable turnaround. “This is the turnaround, absolutely in all of sports,” he said, emphasizing the magnitude of the Hoosiers’ achievement. From a 2-7 record just two years ago to a national championship appearance, IU’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and determination.

We also talked about the key factors that contributed to the team’s success. JMV pointed out that the Hoosiers’ performance in the playoffs was a major indicator of their growth.

As we looked ahead to the future, JMV and I discussed the potential implications of IU’s success. With a national championship appearance under their belt, the team’s stars are sure to attract attention from NFL scouts. JMV noted that the team’s coach, Curt Cignetti, has already stated that he’s committed to staying in college football, but it’s hard to imagine that the allure of the NFL won’t be a factor in the future.

As we wrapped up our conversation, JMV reflected on the significance of IU’s historic season. “It’s still hard to believe,” he said, summing up the emotions of the IU faithful. The team’s achievement is a reminder that anything is possible with hard work, determination, and a little bit of luck.

If you’re still reeling from the excitement of IU’s national championship appearance, this segment is a must-listen. Join Tony Katz and JMV as they break down the game. Listen to the discussion in full to hear more about the Hoosiers’ incredible journey and what it means for the team and the sport.

Listen to the “The Unbeaten Season: Hoosiers’ Historic Win” discussion in full here: