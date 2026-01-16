Sen. Banks: Trump’s ICE Support Echoes Public Will

Senator Banks joined Hammer and Nigel to talk about the ongoing protests against ICE officers, especially in Minnesota. First and foremost, Banks says they are just doing their jobs.“These ICE agents are there to keep us safe, to deport criminal illegals. That’s exactly what Donald Trump was elected to do.”

He emphasizes that the President’s efforts to fund ICE and border patrol agents are actually popular with the general public, who want to see violent criminals off the streets. He even notes how the left used to be for border patrol and immigration policies. “These Democrats are so crazy, are so off based on where Americans actually are. they want donald trump to fail, even over issues they were previously for.”

Senator Banks wants to make no mistake that there is an importance of holding leaders accountable for their rhetoric, particularly Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, who’s been accused of inciting violence against ICE agents. “If you’re elected leaders are saying this is okay and violent radicals should show up and go after these ICE agents, it has a lot to do with the violence that’s occurring,” he says. It’s a stark reminder that words have consequences, and leaders must be mindful of the impact their words can have.

Even with the consitant push-back from Minnesota leaders and exteme leftist around the country, the senator reassures that “President Trump is not turning a blind-eye” to the illegal immigration problem. Republicans are deteremined to keep kicking illegal criminals out of the country.

