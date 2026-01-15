Lois Eskenazi’s Life and Impact Remembered in Indianapolis

Source: Submitted / Submitted Photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Lois Eskenazi, a longtime Indianapolis philanthropist and namesake of Eskenazi Health, died earlier this month. She is being laid to rest today.

Those who worked with her say her impact on health care in Indianapolis will be felt for generations. Julie Qualkinbush, a member of the Eskenazi Health Foundation board and part of Saint Margaret’s Hospital Guild, remembered meeting her for the first time at a foundation retreat.

“I was very nervous, thinking they were going to be very formal people considering the amount of money they donated. But much to my surprise, they were very down to earth, very humble, very welcoming and warm. Lois was just a delight.”

That first encounter quickly turned into a lasting friendship and years of shared work.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“A couple of years later, I worked on an Eskenazi Health Foundation golf outing committee, and Lois golfed every year. She always sought me out and had a conversation during the reception. She was just a delightful person and very, very kind.”

Eskenazi’s legacy is inseparable from the hospital that bears her name, which has served as a primary provider for underserved residents for decades.

“That hospital was the only place you could go if you were underprivileged and needed care, and that history goes back to the state hospital,” Qualkinbush said.

When the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital opened, it set a new standard for patient dignity and quality of care.

“People walk in who are not used to nice things… but once they realize they do deserve care like that, the look on their face is wonderful.”

The couple’s generosity extended beyond the hospital. They intentionally supported clinics in underserved neighborhoods, addressing social, mental, and medical needs.

“We have opened all of our clinics in areas with many underserved people on purpose to make sure we can focus on them and meet their needs—social needs, mental health, dental, eye, and basic physical care. That’s what’s different about Eskenazi,” Qualkinbush said.

Eskenazi Health also benefited from their vision in creating a modern, state-of-the-art facility, complete with artistic touches and specialized services, including a breast center, burn unit, and nursing excellence center.

“Everyone that works there enjoys their job. They love what they do, and they love their patients,” Qualkinbush said.

Beyond philanthropy, the Eskenazis shared a playful, devoted partnership.

“They were a very fun couple, very playful. He was a bit of a prankster, and they were intentional about that with each other.”

Their generosity, Qualkinbush said, was never about public recognition.

“If you met them on the street, you would never know they were wealthy. It was about leaving a legacy of generosity and kindness.”

The couple’s 71-year marriage reflected a shared commitment to each other and their community.

“They took care of each other and worked through hard times. That showed in how much he just worshiped her,” Qualkinbush said.

Lois Eskenazi is survived by her husband Sidney, three children, seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Thursday at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. Memorial donations can be made to the Eskenazi Health Foundation.