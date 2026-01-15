City-County Councilor Vop Osili to Run for Indianapolis Mayor

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Vop Osili (WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — Former City-County Council President Vop Osili has announced his candidacy for mayor of Indianapolis in 2027.

Osili, a Democrat, has served on the council for the last 14 years, including eight as president. Last year, he decided not to run for re-election as council president.

In a video posted to social media Thursday morning, Osili said he wants to build a city that works for everyone.

“From floor plans to neighborhoods, I’ve learned that progress happens when every line connects back to people,” said Osili.

Osili, 63, represents the city’s 12th District, which includes parts of downtown Indy and the near west side. He mentioned affordable housing, public safety, and infrastructure as some of the more important aspects he wants to focus on for the people living in the capital city.

“This campaign isn’t about ideology or political labels,” Osili said further in a press release. “It’s about whether city government is delivering the basics people rely on every day — safe and stable housing, public safety rooted in trust and humanity, and real economic opportunity.”

Candidates have until Feb. 6 to file to run for office. The primary is scheduled for May 5.