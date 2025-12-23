ECHL Strike Would Impact Two Indiana Minor League Hockey Teams

STATEWIDE — The ECHL players’ union has voted to go on strike.

In a statement released on Monday night by the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA), the players announced their intention to strike once the league’s holiday break ends on Friday. This would affect all ECHL teams, including the Fort Wayne Komets and the Indy Fuel.

PHPA Executive Director Brian Ramsay released the following statement:

“We have informed the ECHL that we are willing to continue discussions to resolve all outstanding matters. For several months, we have been engaged in bargaining with the league, and their unlawful and coercive conduct throughout this process has been incredibly disappointing. We are asking for basic standards around health, safety, and working conditions that allow the players to remain healthy, compete at a high level, and build sustainable professional careers. Our members have never been more united and remain ready to return to the bargaining table at any time. We sincerely hope the ECHL will engage in good-faith negotiations so a fair agreement can be reached and any disruption to the season can be avoided.”

The most recent collective bargaining agreement between the ECHL and the PHPA expired in June, with ECHL teams starting this season under the terms of the expired CBA. Negotiations between the league and players have stalled in recent weeks.

The players’ association stated that their main concerns are over player compensation, safety, and rest and recovery.

“This is a league that still supplies our members with used equipment,” Ramsay told reporters in a video call on Monday. “This is a league that shows no concern for players’ travels and said that the nine-hour bus trip home should be considered your day off.”

The PHPA also said it has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board for unfair labor practices.

The Komets and Fuel are scheduled to face each other on Friday at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. That game is now in jeopardy.