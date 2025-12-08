Testimony Heard Monday on Redistricting in Indiana Senate
STATEHOUSE-Testimony was heard Monday at the Indiana Statehouse in regards to the potential redrawing of Indiana’s Congressional maps.
Those who support it say the maps need to be redone to ensure more fairness among voters. Those who are against it say it’s an authoritarian attempt by Republicans to rig Indiana’s maps and take away the voices of Democrats.
When asked if the Indiana Senate has the votes to move forward with the redistricting efforts, Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said that “we will all find out on Thursday.”
