$75 Million Boost for Indiana Schools

Source: MATTHIEU DELATY / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner Thursday announced one of the most significant public-private education commitments in state history: a joint investment of nearly $75 million dedicated to strengthening educational opportunities for Hoosier students.

The initiative combines $40 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. with $35 million in state funding to support a range of programs designed to improve academic outcomes and workforce preparedness across Indiana.

“By aligning public dollars with funds from Lilly Endowment, we are better able to scale what works, address persistent challenges, and build the statewide infrastructure our students deserve,” said Secretary Jenner.

The combined funding will be strategically deployed to accelerate learning and enhance critical infrastructure:

Literacy Acceleration

A total of $20 million is allocated to literacy. This includes expanding the successful K–5 Literacy Cadre program, which uses evidence-based instruction aligned with the Science of Reading principles. An additional $6.5 million will fund outcomes-based contracting to improve reading skills for middle school students (grades 6–8) who are struggling.

Summer Learning & Tutoring

A combined $23.5 million will significantly expand and strengthen the statewide infrastructure of Summer Learning Labs, providing high-quality, continuous learning opportunities. An additional \$14 million will be invested in Indiana Learns, the microgrant program that provides families with access to individualized tutoring in reading and math.

STEM and Career Pathways

The investment includes $1 million for a statewide STEM Landscape Analysis to identify assets and gaps in education and develop recommendations to build Indiana’s STEM workforce pipeline. An additional $500,000 will be used to evaluate and modernize career advising strategies for students.

Digital Tools and Infrastructure

$2 million is dedicated to sustaining INSPIRE, Indiana’s free, statewide digital library, which offers academic databases and digital learning tools to all residents. The remaining $1.5 million will strengthen the Indiana Department of Education’s infrastructure to ensure consistent, high-quality implementation of these initiatives across all 92 counties.

N. Clay Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Lilly Endowment, emphasized the foundation’s goal to build on recent momentum, particularly in reading instruction.

“We are encouraged by the state’s commitment to improving STEM education and career advising and expanding effective year-round tutoring programs,” Robbins said.

This major commitment from the Endowment and the State of Indiana reinforces the shared goal of ensuring every Hoosier student has access to the support they need to thrive “from kindergarten to career.”