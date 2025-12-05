NWS: Arctic Air Brings Cold, Light Snow to Indiana

Source: @NWS / x

INDIANAPOLIS — Arctic air will grip Indiana through the next week, bringing below-normal temperatures and a chance for light weekend snow, according to National Weather Service forecaster Jason Puma.

“We’re going to be under the influence of these Arctic air masses for the next week or so,” Puma said. “It’s going to feel very winterlike for several days.”

Puma said daytime highs will stay cold. “We’re looking at highs in the 20s and 30s,” he said, “and overnight lows dropping into the teens and 20s as we go through the week.”

He added that the persistent cold will keep a “winterlike air mass firmly in place.”

A stronger system is expected to move in Saturday night into Sunday. “At that time, we have another chance of snow,” Puma said. “We’re a little more confident in this one because there will be a little more moisture and a little more forcing.”

Puma said the probability of snow is “around 70 percent,” but total amounts will remain modest. “We’re generally expecting less than a half-inch, maybe right around a half-inch,” he said. “So we’re not expecting a big snowstorm or anything like that.”

He described it as “a typical, garden-variety system” capable of producing light precipitation.

Puma said the setup contrasts with last winter. “Compared to previous winters, we’ve been under the influence of El Niño,” he said. “That pattern gave us a milder winter with warmer temperatures and drier conditions