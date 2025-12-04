Stuttering John Talks Stern, Leno, & Stand-Up

Comedy legend Stuttering John Melendez joins us on the Hammer and Nigel Show, sharing stories from his wild career and if he’s still in touch with his former megastar co-workers.

Stuttering John’s career spans decades, from his days as a radio intern on the Howard Stern Show to becoming a regular on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He’s known for his outrageous humor and unapologetic style, which is stronger as ever!

One of the most fascinating aspects of Stuttering John’s career is his ability to poke fun at himself and the absurdity of the situations he’s found himself in. Despite what trouble he gets into, he remains unafraid to speak his mind and clearly not afraid to push boundaries. “I’ve been doing this for so long, I’ve got a whole list of people who’ve gotten physical with me,” he says with a grin. “But I’ve never backed down.”

Listen to Hammer and Nigel’s full conversation with Stuttering John! We talk about some of his crazier bits he’s done in his career, if he still talks to Stern or Leno, and his stand-up act coming to town.

Better yet, see him in person Thursday, Dec. 11th at the Mad Hatter in Indy!