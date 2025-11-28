1 Killed, Another Injured in Stabbing at Fort Wayne Music Venue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A man is dead and another is injured from a stabbing at a Fort Wayne club early Friday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to Piere’s Entertainment Center sometime around 1:40 a.m. for a report of two men being stabbed. Officers believe a fight started during a concert at the venue.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police are talking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage at the club. The suspect is still being looked for.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.