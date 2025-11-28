Speaker Johnson to Call Indiana House GOP for Redistricting Talks

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Speaker of the House is expected to speak with Indiana House Republicans, potentially about redistricting.

Reports indicate House Speaker Mike Johnson will have a conference call with Republican state lawmakers from the Hoosier state. The call is expected to happen Saturday, just days before elected officials reconvene to consider drawing new Congressional maps.

The Indiana House reconvenes Monday and the Indiana Senate will gather a week later.