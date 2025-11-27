1 Dead, Another Injured from 2 East Side Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured from two separate shootings happening on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the first shooting occurred just after 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of E. 21st Street and N. Sherman Drive. Officers found a person in stable condition after they were shot.

Then, about 15 minutes later, IMPD got a call of another shooting less than a mile away in a residential area.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Officers went to the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue, near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and E. 21st Street. When they arrived, they found a man lying in a yard after he had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Two persons of interest were originally taken into custody before they were released after IMPD consulted with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Douglas Swails in the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)-327-3475.