Dog Breeding Facility in Adams County Gets Denied

Martina Cross

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind.–The Adams County Board of Zoning Appeals denied a proposed dog breeding facility on Thursday that would have been located too close to neighboring houses.

The applicants, Leander and Rebecca Schwartz, wanted to breed rottweilers and boxers but were denied the variance that was required to proceed.

Concerns were raised about the health and treatment of the animals by people who live in Adams County along with overpopulation in shelters and public safety.

“I don’t appreciate these animals kept in small cages being bred for just $1. Puppy mills are not the answer for Adams County or any county,” said one woman in front of the board.

Local residents and animal rescue services are relieved by the decision, seeing it as a step in the right direction to prevent puppy mills and reduce the number of dogs ending up in shelters.