Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Cloudflare Takes Down The Internet. Cloudflare is supposed to protect companies from outages, which in this case, they seem to be the one that caused them.

Tony Katz:

So, this Cloudflare outage today was a real issue for people on Twitter or on Zoom or anybody trying to engage in actual commerce. That’s real disruption. And we saw a disruption. I want to say it was a year ago when Delta went down and all the airports had the issues. Well, what caused that this time? It’s a group called Cloudflare where you see this all the time. You got to click a little box and get to the website. I’m not quite sure what it does. I’m not quite sure why everybody needs it, certainly Elon Musk over at X. But every time there’s an issue like this, you gotta wonder what kind of damage is being done, not only to commerce, but to the company. Dr Marcus Rogers joins me right now, Professor, Associate Dean of Faculty in the director of the cyber–Forensics Lab at Purdue Polytechnic Institute at Purdue University, right here in my beloved Indiana, not too far up the road. And sir, I think we start with a basic I appreciate taking the time. What in the world is Cloudflare?

Listen to the “Cloudflare Takes Down The Internet” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio