Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

Cloudflare Takes Down The Internet

Cloudflare is supposed to protect companies from outages, which in this case, they seem to be the one that caused them.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cloudflare Outage Illustrations
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Cloudflare Takes Down The Internet. Cloudflare is supposed to protect companies from outages, which in this case, they seem to be the one that caused them.

Tony Katz:  

So, this Cloudflare outage today was a real issue for people on Twitter or on Zoom or anybody trying to engage in actual commerce. That’s real disruption. And we saw a disruption. I want to say it was a year ago when Delta went down and all the airports had the issues. Well, what caused that this time? It’s a group called Cloudflare where you see this all the time. You got to click a little box and get to the website. I’m not quite sure what it does. I’m not quite sure why everybody needs it, certainly Elon Musk over at X. But every time there’s an issue like this, you gotta wonder what kind of damage is being done, not only to commerce, but to the company. Dr Marcus Rogers joins me right now, Professor, Associate Dean of Faculty in the director of the cyber–Forensics Lab at Purdue Polytechnic Institute at Purdue University, right here in my beloved Indiana, not too far up the road. And sir, I think we start with a basic I appreciate taking the time. What in the world is Cloudflare?

Listen to the “Cloudflare Takes Down The Internet” discussion in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Curt Andersen mugshot
Local

Whitestown Man Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter in Shooting Death of Cleaning Worker

Judge's gavel on a wooden table, symbolizing justice, law, and legal authority.
News

Guy Relford’s Statement on Whitestown Shooting Case

Boone County Fatal Crash
Local

One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Indiana State Police upgrading cruisers with new Durangos and Mustangs
Local

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

Solar Storm Lights Up Wisconsin Farmland In Rare Aurora Spectacle
19 Items
Local

Northern Lights Visible Throughout Indiana and Other Portions of the U.S.

Photograph of the Indiana University sign located on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington.
Local

Fourth IU Fraternity Hit With Cease and Desist Order for Hazing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close