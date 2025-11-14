Fishers Coffeehouse Targeted by Racist Vandalism

Source: Qahwah House / Qahwah House

FISHERS, IN – A new coffeehouse in Fishers, Qahwah House, says it has been the target of repeated racist comments and acts of vandalism, which its co-owner believes are linked to heightened geopolitical tensions abroad.

The incidents have prompted concerns within the local community, raising questions about how such acts impact small businesses and cultural perceptions.

Qahwah House, located in Fishers, is a relatively new franchise, having opened its doors just five months ago. The name “Qahwah” itself is an Arabic word meaning coffee, reflecting its Yemeni roots where the coffee beans are sourced.

Ahmed Shaik, who manages the Fishers location, travels from Chicago every other weekend to oversee the business. He recounted a series of disturbing events that began around the time of the conflict between Iran and Israel.

“It’s been happening since there was a war between Iran and Israel… A lot of cars were stopping by and yelling at it,” Shaik described. Initially, staff and customers dismissed some incidents as random occurrences or related to weather, such as umbrellas being thrown or trash appearing on their patio. However, the pattern of events soon revealed a more sinister intent.

Shaik described a direct confrontation where he personally experienced the racism. “One of the weekends, I was there, and I was sitting in the patio, and one black car stopped,” Shaik recalled. “And he literally rolled down the window. He said, ‘You Muslim people, go back to your country and F you.'”

Other incidents of vandalism have included their fence being knocked down, which Shaik says happened for a second time just over a week ago, confirming the ongoing nature of the problem. Shaik believes these acts are directly related to a misunderstanding of their brand and background, fueled by broader political situations.

“They basically think it’s a Muslim brand or something, which I don’t blame them because a lot of our client is a Muslim because it’s a Yemeni brand. We get the beans from the Yemen,” he explained.

A Broader Community Impact?

While Qahwah House has not filed its own police report, Shaik indicated that the nearby mosque, located just five minutes away in Fishers, has reported similar incidents to the Fishers Police Department, including capturing a license plate number. Shaik feels there’s a high probability that the same individuals are targeting both establishments due to perceived ethnic and racial connections.

This situation highlights how global events can deeply affect local communities and small businesses, often leading to prejudice against those who appear “unfamiliar.”

A Message of Unity and Contribution

Despite these challenges, Ahmed Shaik wants to convey a message of unity and positive contribution to the community.

“I don’t want any sympathy from people. I actually wanted to pass a message to the people that don’t think about us any different than one of you. We are one of you,” Shaik emphasized. “We are here not to make money and send it to other countries. The money stays here. The job stays here. We pay taxes to the state, to the federal. We create more jobs.”

Shaik pointed to a recent initiative at Qahwah House to support the community during the government shutdown, offering free coffee and a pastry to anyone showing an EBT card, without requiring a swipe.“I started a campaign: come get a free coffee and a pastry. Just show me your EBT card. Don’t even have to swipe it. We’ll just give you free coffee and a pastry just to help them out, motivate them that community is there for you if the government is not there.”

He hopes that by focusing on their positive contributions and shared humanity, misperceptions can be overcome.

“Don’t think that just because someone migrated from somewhere else or the name of the brand looks unfamiliar to you doesn’t mean that something bad is coming to you or your community or to your city. It could be better.”

**WIBC contacted the Fishers Police Department as a follow for the police report. Fishers Police say there isn’t a report currently on file from Alhuda Mosque. **