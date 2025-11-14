Listen Live
MDwise Exit Could Affect 300,000 Hoosiers

FSSA Secretary Mitch Roob said MDwise was the most expensive and lowest‑quality of the state’s four providers.

Published on November 14, 2025

Indiana Statehouse
Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration is ending its Medicaid contract with MDwise, a move the insurer says will disrupt care for more than 300,000 Hoosiers and eliminate hundreds of jobs.

Starting Jan. 1, MDwise will no longer be a managed care option for the Healthy Indiana Plan and Hoosier Healthwise programs. Members must switch to Anthem, CareSource or MHS, or be automatically assigned a plan with 90 days to change.

FSSA Secretary Mitch Roob said MDwise was the most expensive and lowest‑quality of the state’s four providers, and dropping it was necessary to keep Medicaid sustainable while meeting federal requirements to maintain at least three plans.

MDwise, Indiana’s only provider‑led, nonprofit Medicaid plan, called the decision “rushed and shortsighted.” The company warned patients could lose access to doctors, face medication interruptions and see care disrupted, while more than 230 employees could lose their jobs.

