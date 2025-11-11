Listen Live
2 Dead From 4 Overnight Shootings in Indianapolis

IMPD is investigating the deaths of two people from a total of four shootings happening Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Published on November 11, 2025

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating four separate shootings from Monday night into Tuesday morning including gunfire that left two people dead.

IMPD said a man died after being shot early Tuesday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis. Officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of South Gale Street around 3:30 a.m.

When police got there, they found a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

IMPD believes a disturbance between two people led to the shooting.

In a separate incident, a person died in a shooting on the near northeast side Tuesday morning. IMPD officers were sent to the 3500 block of North Oxford Street around 5:20 a.m. to investigate that shooting.

Two other shootings broke out in the city Monday night.

Just after 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a BP gas station on the west side of Indianapolis, near the junction that connects I-465 and I-74. There, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman is now stable after being transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD also said a man was sent to a hospital in critical condition after being shot on the near south side. Officers were called to the 300 block of Southern Avenue sometime around 9:45 p.m. for that shooting, believed to be an isolated incident between two brothers.

