Listen Live
Local

Two Runners Die After Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Published on November 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Monumental Marathon
WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people died after being taken to area hospitals for unrelated medical emergencies during the Monumental Marathon in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday.

The group Beyond Monumental is the group that puts on the marathon. They released the following statement Saturday after the race was over:

Beyond Monumental and our partners extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two participants who passed away today following separate, unrelated medical emergencies and after being transported to local hospitals. Our on-site medical team and local first responders provided immediate, coordinated care. We are working closely with medical and public safety officials and will continue to offer our full support. Participant safety is our top priority, and we are profoundly grateful to the medical professionals and emergency personnel who responded with such care and professionalism.

As for the results, Joseph Whelan set an unofficial course record with a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Amanda Mosborg claimed victory in the women’s marathon, finishing in 2 hours, 32 minutes, and 1 second.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Events Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Mechanical Skills Inc Groundbreaking
Local

Beech Grove Breaks Ground on Plumbing Apprenticeship School

Police lights
Local

One Person Dead in Madison County Plane Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close