Indiana GOP Backs Trump, But Not Redistricting Push

Indiana Republicans continue to show strong approval for President Donald Trump, but that support is not fully extending to his call to redraw congressional maps before the next scheduled redistricting cycle, according to a new survey from Bellwether Research.

The poll of 800 registered voters found that 90% of Republicans surveyed hold favorable views of Trump. However, only 53% support Governor Mike Braun’s decision to call a special legislative session to take up redistricting at Trump’s urging. Meanwhile, 38% said they view Republican lawmakers who oppose the effort as “standing up for fairness.”

“They’re not connecting his desire for one extra or two extra republican congressional seats as a core issue where they need their legislators to be aligned with him on it,” said Christine Matthews, a Hoosier and president of Bellwether Research.

The findings build on earlier polling released in October, before Braun officially announced the special session on November 3. Since then, lawmakers have chosen to wait until December and incorporate redistricting discussions into the regular 2026 legislative session instead of conducting a standalone session this year.

The poll carries a margin of error of 3.5%. Of those surveyed, 49% identified as Republican, 35% as Democrat, and 16% as independent.

Voters Paying Close Attention, Many Opposed

According to the survey, 63% of voters say they have been following the redistricting issue closely.

Overall, 51% oppose lawmakers redrawing congressional maps at this time, including 45% who said they feel strongly opposed.

“That’s a lot of intensity behind it,” Matthews said.

When asked how they would respond if their own state senator voted in favor of redistricting, 43% said they would be less likely to vote for that lawmaker in the future.

Additionally, nearly three-quarters of respondents — including 59% of Republicans — said they found it convincing that legislators should focus instead on issues like housing affordability and utility bills.

Because of that sentiment, Matthews suggested that attempts to challenge lawmakers in primary races based on their redistricting stance alone may not be very effective.

“I don’t see average rank and file republicans in Indiana getting super fired up about this,” she said.

Views of Braun and Beckwith

The poll also measured current opinions of Governor Braun and Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith.

Among Republican voters surveyed, 58% approve of Braun’s performance, while 26% disapprove. That support level trails Trump’s significantly higher approval numbers among the same group. Fewer than half of Republican respondents believe the state is currently on the right track.

Beckwith remains largely unknown to many voters. Among Republicans, 27% said they view him favorably and 16% unfavorably, with more than half saying they do not know enough to form an opinion.