Sen. Banks: “Democrats Need To Put Up or Shut Up”

Published on November 6, 2025

As the 37th day of the government shutdown comes to a close, the country continues to grapple with the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Senator Jim Banks joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to discuss the growing consequences of the shutdown and where the blame lies. Earlier this month, the SNAP program was paused, leaving many Americans uncertain about food assistance. More recently, the Department of Transportation announced the cancellation of 10% of all domestic flights due to staffing shortages.

According to Senator Banks, Senate Republicans—save for one—have voted 14 times in the past month to reopen the government. He argues that radical Democrats need to simply “put up or shut up and come to the table to reopen the government.” Banks noted that the shutdown began after the left demanded an additional trillion dollars in spending.

During his conversation with Hammer and Nigel, Senator Banks expanded on the political standoff and its impact on everyday Americans. He also responded to comments made about him on a recent episode of The Will Cain Show.

Listen to the full conversation below:

