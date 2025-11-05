Listen Live
Local

New State Rule Holds Back 3,000 Third Graders

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anna Shults, Chief Academic Officer for Indiana Department of Education
Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle / Indiana Capital Chronicle

STATEWIDE — About 3,000 Indiana students are repeating third grade this school year for not meeting the state’s reading proficiency standards.

Data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education showed 3.6% of the 84,000 children who took the statewide IREAD exam were retained in third grade under the first enforcement of a requirement approved by the Legislature in 2024.

Those 3,040 retained students is more than seven times the 412 children held back in third grade two years ago.

Education Secretary Katie Jenner credited improved performance by students in the IREAD exam given last school year with the retention figure being lower than anticipated when the literacy requirement was being debated.

“The numbers that were being thrown out is that it would be 7,000 to 10,000 that this law would trigger retention,” Jenner told State Board of Education members. “But, in fact, a huge shout out to our teachers and our people, we have thousands of kids who are now readers.”

Education officials announced in August that 87.3% of third graders — about 73,500 out of more than 84,000 students statewide — demonstrated proficient reading skills in 2024-25. They hailed the nearly five percentage point improvement from the previous school year as the largest year-to-year jump since the state began IREAD testing in 2013.

That left about 10,600 children who didn’t meet the standard, with almost 7,000 being given “good cause exemptions” to avoid retention. Nearly 75% of those given exemptions were special education students and about 24% are English learners with less than two years of specific literacy services.

Anna Shults, the Department of Education’s chief academic officer, said the new retention requirement was having its intended effect.

“We are now ensuring that students that are promoted on to grade four are doing so with an ability to read and show mastery of key foundational reading skills,” Shults told the State Board of Education.

The Department of Education will have an online dashboard providing breakdowns of the Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination assessment, or IREAD, by school district and individual schools, including charter schools and nonpublic schools.

Officials noted about 670 children who didn’t meet the literacy standards were not enrolled in Indiana schools this year, saying they likely moved out of state or were being homeschooled.

Jenner said a determination would need to be made about those students if they returned to Indiana schools.

“That’s a question that we’ll need to sort through, because some may move back into Indiana, or if they left for homeschool may come back in” Jenner said. “Because we’re looking at every unique student, I think we’ll try to figure out exactly where they are.”

According to 2023 data, 13,840 third-graders did not pass I-READ-3. Of those, 5,503 received an exemption and 8,337 did not. Of those without an exemption, 95% moved onto 4th grade while only 412 were retained.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Indiana Department of Education Local News - Education Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Police lights
Local

One Person Dead in Madison County Plane Crash

Mechanical Skills Inc Groundbreaking
Local

Beech Grove Breaks Ground on Plumbing Apprenticeship School

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close