NWS: Indiana Swaps Fall Warmth for Winter Cold and Flurries

Published on November 5, 2025

NWS: Temps Lower
Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Enjoy those 60-degree highs Indiana has been having because they are leaving town.

Warm weather is sticking around just through Friday. Greg Melo with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says the real cold front hits this weekend: “Really the big change will be as we move into Sunday, we’ll really start to get much colder. Highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s on Sunday.”

When Sunday night rolls around, low temperatures drop well into the 20s across most of Indiana, so it’s time to grab that heavy coat because Melo says it’s going to feel way more like winter than fall.

It looks like the first flakes of the season might finally be headed their way in Indiana. Rain may be touching down in the state on Friday, but the weekend is where things get interesting. Melo says the best chance for precipitation comes late Saturday into early Sunday, and while it’ll mostly be rain, “…there is a chance that we could see the first snowflakes of the season across portions of Central IN on Sunday as some flurries may mix in.”

Melo says to keep an eye out for those winter flurries on Sunday.

