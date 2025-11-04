Listen Live
Former Vice President Dick Cheney Dies at 84

He was surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters Liz and Mary, and other family members.

Published on November 4, 2025

Former Vice President Dick Cheney died late Monday at the age of 84, his family announced. He was surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters Liz and Mary, and other family members.

Cheney passed away due to complications from pneumonia and heart and vascular disease.

