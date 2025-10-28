Listen Live
Tony Katz Today

Governor Mike Braun: Redistricting Needs To Be Done

Blue states have already gerrymandered as much as they possibly can t the benefit of their own party. It's time we redistrict.

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Governor Mike Braun: Redistricting Needs To Be Done. Blue states have already gerrymandered as much as they possibly can to the benefit of their own party. It’s time we redistrict.

Tony Katz:  

Governor Mike Braun will today sign a proclamation calling a special legislative session for the General Assembly to convene on Monday, November 3rd, 2025, to consider altering the boundaries of Indiana’s congressional districts and to consider resolving an important issue regarding federal and state compliance that must tax compliance that must be addressed. We’ll leave the tax compliance to the side. Governor Mike Braun, Governor of the State of Indiana, joins us. Right now, the redistricting conversation, the push from JD Vance, the Vice President in the state of Indiana, twice, the call from President Trump. You had the Senate Republicans from in the General Assembly in Indiana saying they don’t have the votes, yet you’ve called for the special session. Give me the elevator pitch. What made you decide that you must believe that the votes are there?

Governor Mike Braun:

So let me give you the underpinning of why we’re doing it and get to the why. I think there are going to probably be enough votes there. Blue states have already gerrymandered as much as they possibly can to the benefit of their own party. You take the six New England states that vote roughly around forty percent Republican, they have zero Republican representatives. In Illinois, our neighbor to the west, in ‘twenty four ’24, that split was 47 – 53, yet Democrats hold fourteen out of the seventeen House seats. That is the reason it needs to be done.

Listen to the “Governor Mike Braun: Redistricting Needs To Be Done” discussion in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here: 

 Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Indiana Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Police Lights
Local

Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

Ohio State v Indiana
Local

IU Fraternity Under Investigation for Reported Hazing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close