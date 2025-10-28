Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Governor Mike Braun: Redistricting Needs To Be Done. Blue states have already gerrymandered as much as they possibly can to the benefit of their own party. It’s time we redistrict.

Tony Katz:

Governor Mike Braun will today sign a proclamation calling a special legislative session for the General Assembly to convene on Monday, November 3rd, 2025, to consider altering the boundaries of Indiana’s congressional districts and to consider resolving an important issue regarding federal and state compliance that must tax compliance that must be addressed. We’ll leave the tax compliance to the side. Governor Mike Braun, Governor of the State of Indiana, joins us. Right now, the redistricting conversation, the push from JD Vance, the Vice President in the state of Indiana, twice, the call from President Trump. You had the Senate Republicans from in the General Assembly in Indiana saying they don’t have the votes, yet you’ve called for the special session. Give me the elevator pitch. What made you decide that you must believe that the votes are there?

Governor Mike Braun:

So let me give you the underpinning of why we’re doing it and get to the why. I think there are going to probably be enough votes there. Blue states have already gerrymandered as much as they possibly can to the benefit of their own party. You take the six New England states that vote roughly around forty percent Republican, they have zero Republican representatives. In Illinois, our neighbor to the west, in ‘twenty four ’24, that split was 47 – 53, yet Democrats hold fourteen out of the seventeen House seats. That is the reason it needs to be done.

