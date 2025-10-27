Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Will Indiana Redistrict To Score Big Win For The GOP?

Here in Indiana, redistricting is a front and center subject, and a larger subject across the country

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Republicans score against Democrats
Source: Alfieri / Getty

Will Indiana Redistrict To Score Big Win For The GOP? Here in Indiana, redistricting is a front and center subject, and a larger subject across the country.

Tony Katz:  

Here in Indiana, redistricting is a front and center subject. I would argue that it could be a larger subject across the country. But so, by the way, are the midterms, which I get it, “Tony, who’s talking about the midterms?” I’m sorry, November’s around the corner. We’re in an election season, kids. There’s no question that the midterms need to be a front and center subject. Joe Gruters joins us right now. He is the chairman of the Republican National Committee, speaking tonight at the Indiana GOP of Fall dinner. He is one of the speakers along with Governor Mike Braun. Sir you hail from Florida. I have a series of questions about your rise up and now running the RNC, but redistricting is going to be a top subject at the dinner tonight. How do you talk to Indiana Republicans about the subject?

Listen to the “Will Indiana Redistrict To Score Big Win For The GOP?” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

Police Lights
Local

Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close