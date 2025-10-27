Source: Alfieri / Getty

Will Indiana Redistrict To Score Big Win For The GOP? Here in Indiana, redistricting is a front and center subject, and a larger subject across the country.

Tony Katz:

Here in Indiana, redistricting is a front and center subject. I would argue that it could be a larger subject across the country. But so, by the way, are the midterms, which I get it, “Tony, who’s talking about the midterms?” I’m sorry, November’s around the corner. We’re in an election season, kids. There’s no question that the midterms need to be a front and center subject. Joe Gruters joins us right now. He is the chairman of the Republican National Committee, speaking tonight at the Indiana GOP of Fall dinner. He is one of the speakers along with Governor Mike Braun. Sir you hail from Florida. I have a series of questions about your rise up and now running the RNC, but redistricting is going to be a top subject at the dinner tonight. How do you talk to Indiana Republicans about the subject?

Listen to the “Will Indiana Redistrict To Score Big Win For The GOP?” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio