Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Published on October 24, 2025

Katherine Curtis
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel-based nurse practitioner was arrested Thursday on serious preliminary drug and fraud charges following an eight-month joint investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Carmel Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The investigation began earlier this year after several pharmacies reported their suspicion that 34-year-old Katherine Curtis was not only over prescribing but also writing fraudulent scripts and even using the identities of other nurse practitioners to write prescriptions.

Search warrants were served at Curtis’ office and home on Thursday, and additional evidence was recovered, leading to her arrest.

Curtis is facing several preliminary charges:

  • Possession of a Narcotic Drug
  • Dealing by a Licensed Practitioner
  • Identity Deception
  • Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud

“Prescription fraud undermines the trust placed in healthcare professionals and puts our community at serious risk,” IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said. “I’m proud of the diligent work by our IMPD task force officers, the DEA, the Carmel Police Department, and our other local partners who worked together to uncover this scheme and ensure accountability. IMPD remains committed to holding individuals accountable who misuse their positions of trust.”

