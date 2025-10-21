Carlisle Stands by Pacers Rookie Kam Jones After Arrest

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is standing by rookie guard Kam Jones following the player’s arrest after a brief police pursuit in Indianapolis.

“I talked to him yesterday — he came in, and he’s very, very contrite about what happened,” Carlisle said Tuesday on The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan. “This is a kid with exemplary character, going back to his entire career at Marquette.”

Jones was arrested early Monday after a brief police pursuit along Interstate 65 that ended on Fletcher Avenue near Fountain Square. According to the Indiana State Police, he was driving at a high rate of speed when a trooper attempted to pull him over. The vehicle continued for several miles before stopping.

Carlisle suggested the situation may ultimately be minor and stressed that Jones was not attempting to flee law enforcement.

“He was running a few minutes behind for a rehab appointment, trying to get to work, and just driving a little faster than he should’ve been,” Carlisle said. “I think in the end, this may end up being a speeding ticket. A lot of times things on the police blotter get overblown.”

Jones is currently recovering from a back injury, and Carlisle said the young guard is unable to do much physically as he heals.

“It’s a very difficult thing to go through, especially given our situation,” Carlisle said. “He would’ve been one of the guys in the conversation for playing time. We’ll probably revisit where he’s at physically around November 9.”

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine confirmed the basic details of the incident and clarified that while there was no physical resistance, the length of time before Jones pulled over met the criteria for a pursuit.

“A trooper saw a vehicle speeding and weaving through traffic on I-65 near downtown,” Perrine said. “After the trooper activated his lights, the vehicle continued for several miles before stopping on Fletcher Avenue. There was no altercation, but failing to stop promptly can result in charges related to resisting with a vehicle.”

Perrine said that while drivers sometimes choose to stop in a safer or better-lit area, they must signal intent and comply as soon as possible.

“The number one priority is safety,” he said. “When our lights are on, we’ve already chosen the safest spot we see for a traffic stop. We understand some drivers may want to pull off the highway, but it’s important to acknowledge the officer right away.”

Formal charges, if any, will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.