Penn Wins Inaugural Girls Flag Football State Title

Source: Colts Community / Colts Community

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Penn High School made history on Saturday, capturing the inaugural Indiana High School Girls Flag Football State Championship after defeating Lawrence North 35-12 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

The victory capped a perfect season for Head Coach Jerimiah Maggart’s team, who finished with an undefeated 13-0 record. Penn dominated opponents throughout the season, averaging an astonishing 42 points per game while allowing a defensive average of just four points per contest. Their run to the title included playoff wins over Terre Haute South, Fort Wayne Snider, and Lawrence North.

The championship is a significant milestone for the rapidly growing sport in Indiana. Over the last several years, the Indianapolis Colts have championed the effort, investing heavily to establish girls flag as an emerging high school sport.

The Colts launched the “Road to 100” with a $1 million investment to help launch new teams across the state. This financial commitment—which provided up to $10,000 in startup funds per school—was designed to help the sport reach the 100-team threshold necessary for full sanctioning. The 2025 season saw 78 teams compete, culminating in the first-ever State Finals tournament.

To recognize their historic achievement, the Penn High School girls flag football team will be honored at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday, October 26th.

Schools interested in fielding a team for the 2026 season are encouraged to visit Colts.com/GirlsFlag for more information on joining the growing league.

Colts Girls Flag Football is fueled by Gatorade and sponsored in part by Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. The Colts have prioritized flag football as a way to introduce the game to new players and fans, especially girls, who traditionally have not had the same opportunities to learn and play the game as boys.