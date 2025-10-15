Butler Renames Colleges, Expands Education and Healthcare Programs

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University is updating the names of two of its academic colleges to better reflect their expanded and evolving academic programs in the field of healthcare and education.

These changes, which officially take effect on June 1, 2026, are part of the university’s commitment to ensuring students are prepared with the necessary skills for dynamic industries.

The College of Education will be renamed the College of Education and Human Development. This new title emphasizes a more holistic view of human growth, encompassing areas beyond K-12 schooling, such as early childhood education, adult learning, mental health counseling, sport, and kinesiology. Dean of the College of Education and Human Development, Brooke Kandel, talked about the new name reflecting the passion of their students for improving lives in schools, communities, and through health and wellness.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This new name reflects who we are today and where we’re going in the future,” she said. “The program now reflects the full range of needs related to human development.”

Similarly, the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will become the College of Health Professions. This changes aligns with the university’s initiative to launch new, in-demand healthcare-related programs. A Bachelor of Science in Nursing program already began in August, and others under consideration include Respiratory Therapy, Social Work, Nutrition, and Patient Care Manager.

“We are building more healthcare offerings to meet workforce demands and improve patient care across settings,” Dean of the College of Health Professions, Dr. Robert Soltis, said. “These additional programs will strengthen our legacy programs in pharmacy and PA studies through shared resources and interprofessional activities.”

“These changes are more than cosmetic—they represent a bold step forward in how we prepare students to meet the growing demands of careers in education and healthcare,” Butler University President James Danko said. The renaming and expansion of offerings follow extensive consultation with faculty, staff, and industry stakeholders, all aimed at preparing graduates for emerging roles. “We are building on that foundation to offer programs that reflect the evolving needs of our communities, our students, and the industries they will serve.”