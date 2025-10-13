Indiana Fire Departments Recruit New Volunteers

Source: Pence Media Group / Pence Media Group

BLOOMINGTON/GALVESTON, Ind. — Fire departments across Indiana saw a surge of community interest this past Saturday as the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association (IFCA) hosted a series of successful recruitment open houses aimed at boosting volunteer firefighter ranks.

The statewide initiative, done in partnership with local fire departments like the Monroe Fire Protection District in Bloomington and the Galveston Fire Department in Galveston, is part of a multi-year effort to address the growing need for first responders. Over 80% of Indiana’s first responders are volunteers, relying on dedicated community members.

Bloomington and Galveston Report Strong Turnout

The open houses attracted hundreds of residents eager to learn about serving their communities, resulting in immediate recruitment success for the host departments:

Monroe Fire Protection District (Bloomington): The department hosted a tailgate-style event that welcomed over 100 guests and signed up more than 20 interested volunteers.

“We’re always looking for the next generation of volunteer firefighters, and our open house is a great way to explore that opportunity,” said Monroe Fire Protection District Chief Dustin Dillard.

Public Information Officer Jason Allen noted the importance of the volunteer base, stating that the department actively seeks people for both the emergency side, such as firefighters and EMTs, and for non-emergency support roles like administrative work and event assistance.

Galveston Fire Department: The department hosted nearly 400 community members for a fish fry and successfully engaged with interested volunteers. The event also showcased their recently renovated station, with all work completed by volunteers themselves.

Galveston Fire Department Assistant Chief Garrett Evans expressed pride in the turnout, stating, “We hope visitors walk away inspired after seeing all we have poured into our efforts there onsite and maybe even have a desire to join us in some way.”

FEMA SAFER Grant Drives Statewide Effort

The statewide open house events are a key component of a recruitment and retention effort funded through the federal FEMA SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) Grant.

IFCA and the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) have worked together on this grant for over four years to support fire departments across Indiana. The associations hope the state-wide open house will become an annual event, ensuring the recruitment momentum continues even after the grants conclude.

“I am proud of our association to have worked for several years on recruiting more volunteer firefighters, because the need across our state has never been greater,” said Megan Thiele, IFCA Executive Director. “These men and women are the backbone of our communities, and bringing more people into the fire service means stronger, safer neighborhoods for all of us.”

The grant initiatives have supported several vital efforts, including:

Developing the “Step Up and Respond” campaign to encourage volunteering.

Creating the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Geospatial Recruitment and Retention Toolkit, which helps departments build data-driven recruitment strategies.

Fire officials stress that while many volunteers become trained firefighters, others fill crucial support roles, such as securing grants or building community connections, highlighting that there are many ways to answer the call to service.