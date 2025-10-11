One Dead, One Hurt in Indy Hit-and-Run

Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — – A man was killed and another person was critically injured early Saturday on Indy’s north side after their truck flipped multiple times on North College Avenue, and the driver who may have caused the crash kept going

It happened just before 2 a.m. near Kessler and College. A witness says a silver car hit a red pickup at the intersection, then sped off. The pickup continued south on College at a high speed before it struck two parked vehicles, jumped a bus median, and rolled several times.

When first responders arrived, they found the truck upright but heavily damaged in the 5800 block of North College. Two people were inside. One man died at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the silver car has not been found.