Listen Live
Local

One Dead, One Hurt in Indy Hit-and-Run

It happened just before 2 a.m. near Kessler and College.

Published on October 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — – A man was killed and another person was critically injured early Saturday on Indy’s north side after their truck flipped multiple times on North College Avenue, and the driver who may have caused the crash kept going

It happened just before 2 a.m. near Kessler and College. A witness says a silver car hit a red pickup at the intersection, then sped off. The pickup continued south on College at a high speed before it struck two parked vehicles, jumped a bus median, and rolled several times.

When first responders arrived, they found the truck upright but heavily damaged in the 5800 block of North College. Two people were inside. One man died at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the silver car has not been found.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Makes National News For All The Wrong Reasons

Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local News

Witness Recalls What He Saw After Mark Sanchez Attack

Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

house explosion
Local

1 Person Seriously Injured from Explosion in Plainfield Home

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close