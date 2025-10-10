Listen Live
Surveillance Video Shows Mark Sanchez Stabbing

Published on October 10, 2025

Jets v Raiders
Source: Tom Hauck / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — New surveillance video obtained by TMZ showed a detailed look at the movements of former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez in the 25 minutes leading up to a violent altercation with the victim, Perry Tole, in downtown Indianapolis.

The footage, covering the period from 12:05 to 12:30 a.m. last Saturday, showed Sanchez stumbling and wandering before the encounter that left him with stab wounds and resulted in felony charges.

The timeline begins around 12:05 a.m. with Tole arriving in his service truck and pulling into an alley. Seven minutes later, Sanchez walks out of the alley, appearing to be drunk. For several minutes, he is seen stumbling and wandering the sidewalk, exhibiting no signs of injury and agitation.

His movements become increasingly erratic around 12:14 when he briefly returns toward the alley before reversing course and walking slowly out of the camera’s view. Nearly six minutes later, he reappears and spends approximately two minutes leaning against a wall right at the alley entrance.

Just before 12:25 a.m., after a brief, non-physical interaction with a bystander, Sanchez finally turns and begins walking down the alley toward where Tole’s truck was parked.

Police say the confrontation happened between 12:25 and 12:30 a.m. Sanchez pulled Tole out of his truck. Tole fought back, using pepper spray and a knife to stab Sanchez, while Sanchez slashed Tole’s face.

At 12:30 a.m., the video showed Sanchez running out of the alley with blood on his shirt. He then slowly walked on a street.

Just seven minutes later, the area was flooded with police and firefighters. Tole was later wheeled out on a gurney around 12:47.

Sanchez was taken to a hospital after the incident, and he was already charged with felony battery involving serious bodily injury, as well as three misdemeanors. If convicted, Sanchez could face up to six years in prison.

