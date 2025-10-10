Muncie Woman Charged with Child Pornography

Source: The Indiana ICAC Task Force / ICAC Indiana Taskforce

DELAWARE COUNTY — A Muncie woman has been arrested on felony charges related to the possession of child pornography, following an investigation by the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Hannah Morgan Nash, 23, of Muncie, was taken into custody after members of the ICAC Task Force served a search warrant on Thursday evening, October 9, 2025.

The multi-agency task force, which includes the Indiana State Police (ISP) ICAC Unit, ISP Digital Forensics Unit, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and troopers from the ISP Pendleton District, initiated their investigation after receiving a cybertip. The tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and pointed to an internet account likely in possession of child sex abuse material.

ICAC detectives immediately began working to identify the owner of the account and to confirm the nature of the media. Their investigation ultimately led them to identify Nash as the suspect.

Hannah Morgan Nash was transported to the Delaware County Jail, where she faces the following preliminary charges:

Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material, depicting a child less than 12 years of age (Level 5 Felony)

Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material (Level 6 Felony)

About the Indiana ICAC Task Force

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a collaborative effort led by the Indiana State Police. Its mission is to investigate reports of child sexual exploitation, enticement by predators, and the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The task force works to apprehend and prosecute offenders, and to educate the public on preventing online child victimization. Each year, ICAC investigators across Indiana evaluate thousands of tips, investigate hundreds of cases, and rescue dozens of children from ongoing sexual abuse.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force urges Hoosiers to report any online exploitation, solicitation, or enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Information on how to do so can be found on the ICAC Task Force website at https://internetcrimesagainstkids.com. For crimes where a child is a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, individuals should contact their local Indiana law enforcement agency.