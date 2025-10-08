Source: Getty

Tony Katz Tackles Government Shutdown And Zach Bryan Song Controversy

Tony Katz, host of 93.1 WIBC, delivered a thought-provoking segment during his “Popcorn Moment,” diving into two key topics: the ongoing government shutdown and the controversy surrounding Zach Bryan’s latest song.

Katz began by addressing the government shutdown, now in its eighth day, and the implications for federal employees.

He questioned the assumption that government workers are guaranteed back pay during shutdowns, challenging the notion that this is automatic.

Katz argued that this expectation turns the shutdown into a “game,” diminishing the seriousness of the situation.

He also highlighted the disparity between government employees and members of Congress, who continue to receive pay during shutdowns.

Katz suggested that laws should be changed to ensure lawmakers feel the same financial impact as federal workers, emphasizing the need for accountability and urgency in resolving such crises.