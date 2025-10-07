Listen Live
Local

Putnam County Woman Missing After House Fire

The community is helping by sharing information and posting flyers.

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Putnam County Fire
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind — Authorities are searching for Britney Gard, 46, who went missing last week after a fire at her Bainbridge home. Family and volunteers are asking for help and information.

Gard was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The following evening, firefighters responded to a smoke report at her home just before 8 p.m. While crews put out the fire, no one was found inside. Gard’s vehicle and purse were still at the scene.

Her sister, Stephanie Bowen, says the situation is deeply troubling.

“I’m definitely frustrated,” Bowen said Monday. “My sister doesn’t just go missing. It’s like she vanished. Disappeared. There’s no clue.”

Bowen said Gard’s teenage daughter, an eighth grader, had just finished volleyball practice and was expecting her mom to pick her up. When Gard didn’t arrive, her daughter got a ride from a friend — only to return home and find emergency crews at the house.

“She showed up at the house and the fire department was there,” Bowen said. “I don’t know what could’ve happened to her.”

Authorities are treating the fire as suspicious, and investigators are processing the scene and following leads.

Bowen said the family had planned to visit Gard that weekend and had been in touch just days before her disappearance.

“The last time we texted was about getting together this coming weekend,” she said. “We’d already planned to come to town with my kid.”

The community is helping by sharing information and posting flyers. A local pizza shop in Bainbridge has even been placing them on delivery boxes.

“People around here have been helping. Everyone’s trying to do what they can,” Bowen said. “But I think it’s really up to the public — check your cameras, make a call, report anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 653-3211.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Police lights
Local

Inmate Dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close