Crime

Americans Face “Trust Nothing Era” as Scams Surge

Published on October 6, 2025

Americans are being hit harder by scams than anyone else in the world, experts say — and it’s taking a toll on consumer confidence.

New research shows the average American faces about 100 scam attempts every month, including fake emails, calls, and text messages. A survey of 10,500 adults across 11 countries found that Americans navigate nine scam calls, nine fraudulent emails, and seven suspicious text messages each week. That’s 25 separate scam encounters in just seven days. 

Only 23% of Americans feel confident they can spot a scam, while nearly half worry most about financial fraud. Experts say the rise of AI-powered phishing, deepfakes, and fake apps is making scams more convincing than ever.

Senior woman internet fraud scam warning.
Source: Robin Beckham / Getty

Fraudsters are using artificial intelligence to clone voices, mimic real businesses, and create lifelike videos. Many Americans are responding by deleting suspicious messages and blocking number.

Weak password habits are also adding to the problem. The survey found people use an average of 12 unique passwords for work and 17 for personal accounts, leaving them open to attacks.

Security experts urge Americans to use passkeys and biometric logins instead of traditional passwords. These tools make it harder for hackers to access personal information.

Experts say the U.S. has entered a “trust nothing era,” where consumers question every call, message, and company they once trusted.

