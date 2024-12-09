Stay Scam Free: 10 Tips To Avoid Holiday Scammers

Scams not only cause financial loss but also damage the trust and safety of victims from all walks of life. Whether its a bad link, ATM skimmer, identity theft or a purchased item that never arrived.. the amount of money made from scamming innocent consumers increases every year.. and so do the strategies used to steal billions of dollars all across the globe. Scroll below for 10 practical tips for protecting yourself against scams. Due to the increase in online and digital scams, major cities like Houston have created initiatives to help citizens protect their hard-earned money. And as technology allows advanced scammers to target you via phone calls, emails, texts and social media, even the most savvy shoppers could be potential victims if not armed with the proper tools to protect their cash.Scams not only cause financial loss but also damage the trust and safety of victims from all walks of life. Whether its a bad link, ATM skimmer, identity theft or a purchased item that never arrived.. the amount of money made from scamming innocent consumers increases every year.. and so do the strategies used to steal billions of dollars all across the globe.Scroll below for 10 practical tips for protecting yourself against scams.

1. Be Cautious When Sharing Personal Info Source: Getty STOP, think, and verify before providing your personal information to a requestor.

2. Check Your Bank Account Often for Suspicious Charges MONITOR your financial accounts and statements for unusual or unauthorized transactions as well as credit reports for unauthorized activity.

4. Report Scammers to Authorities REPORTING suspicious or unusual activities to the appropriate authorities can help stop others from being scammed in the future.

KEEP the software and security systems updated on your computer, phone, and other digital devices to guard against vulnerabilities.

6. Become Familiar with Different Forms of Identity Theft Identity Theft isn't just a stolen ID or credit card info: It can be tax, medical, or child identity theft.. and so much more. Visit identitytheft.gov/Steps to learn more about what to do if you suspect your identity has been stolen.

7. Utilize The Internet Crime Complaint Center Source: Getty The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) is the central hub for reporting cyber-enabled crime. It is run by the FBI, the lead federal agency for investigating crime. For more information about the IC3 and its mission, click here.

8. Set a Strong Password – Then Take The NEXT Step PROTECT your digital accounts by using multi-factor authentication.

9. Think You're Dealing with a Scammer? Fight back! Consumers have been bombarded with unwanted calls and texts trying to scam them — but there are ways to fight back against the fraudulent communications. Check out this report from NBC News.