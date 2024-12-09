Stay Scam Free: 10 Tips To Avoid Holiday Scammers

Stay Scam Free: 15 Tips To Avoid Holiday Scammers
1. Be Cautious When Sharing Personal Info
STOP, think, and verify before providing your personal information to a requestor.
2. Check Your Bank Account Often for Suspicious Charges
MONITOR your financial accounts and statements for unusual or unauthorized transactions as well as credit reports for unauthorized activity.
3. Regularly Check Your Credit Report
Free online credit reports are available from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Credit reports play an important role in your financial life and we encourage you to regularly check your credit history. Visit =www.annualcreditreport.com for more.
4. Report Scammers to Authorities
REPORTING suspicious or unusual activities to the appropriate authorities can help stop others from being scammed in the future.
5. Be Sure Your Phone Has The Latest Security Updates
KEEP the software and security systems updated on your computer, phone, and other digital devices to guard against vulnerabilities.
6. Become Familiar with Different Forms of Identity Theft
Identity Theft isn’t just a stolen ID or credit card info: It can be tax, medical, or child identity theft.. and so much more. Visit identitytheft.gov/Steps to learn more about what to do if you suspect your identity has been stolen.
7. Utilize The Internet Crime Complaint Center
The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) is the central hub for reporting cyber-enabled crime. It is run by the FBI, the lead federal agency for investigating crime.
For more information about the IC3 and its mission, click here.
8. Set a Strong Password – Then Take The NEXT Step
PROTECT your digital accounts by using multi-factor authentication.
9. Think You're Dealing with a Scammer? Fight back!
Consumers have been bombarded with unwanted calls and texts trying to scam them — but there are ways to fight back against the fraudulent communications. Check out this report from NBC News.
10. Use Resources like the Better Business Bureau to Find Reputable Businesses
The BBB helps people find businesses they can trust. Also, they are a great way to see what others have to say about their personal experience with a business you may not be so familiar with.
