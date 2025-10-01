Fever’s Season Ends With Loss to Aces, Kelsey Mitchell Suffers Injury

Ian Maule

LAS VEGAS, NV.–The season ended for the Indiana Fever Tuesday night with a 107-98 loss to the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces move on to the WNBA Finals to face the Phoenix Mercury.

Despite losing Kelsey Mitchell to an injury in the third quarter, the Fever were still able to force overtime thanks, in part, to Odyssey Sims scoring 27 points.

Also for the Fever, Aliyah Boston scored 11 points and had 16 rebounds. She fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter.

A’ja Wilson, this year’s MVP in the WNBA, scored 35 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out five assists to lead the Aces to victory. She was helped out by Jackie Young who had 32 points and 10 assists.

Turnovers loomed large in this game. The Fever gave it away 21 times which led to 31 points for the Aces while the Aces had just eight turnovers that led to seven Fever points.

Mitchell scored 15 points before she left with the injury. Natasha Howard scored 16 points for Indiana to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Lexie Hull scored 12 while Shey Peddy chipped in with 13.

Game 1 in the WNBA Finals between the Aces and the Mercury is set for Friday night. It is the third Finals appearance in the last four years for the Aces.