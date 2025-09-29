Listen Live
Local News

Independents Make Gains in Indiana Elections

Independent Indiana works to support and connect independent candidates across the state.

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

statehouse
Source: (Photo: Eric Berman/WIBC)

INDIANAPOLIS — Independent candidates are gaining ground across Indiana, according to a new analysis by Independent Indiana.

Nathan Gotsch, executive director of Independent Indiana, said the group was formed to highlight the success of candidates outside the major parties. “We wanted people to know that independents are not only running, they’re winning,” Gotsch told All Indiana Politics.

The group’s review of the last two general elections found nearly 250 independent candidates on local ballots, with 52% winning their races. By comparison, Republicans won 61% of races and Democrats 35%.

Gotsch said the data challenges the idea that independents have little chance of success. “When you look at the actual numbers, it’s not that surprising,” he said, citing a report by the Independent Voter Project showing 44% of Indiana voters identify as independents, compared with 31% Republicans and 25% Democrats.

He said Independent Indiana tracks candidates running in partisan elections, not third-party nominees. “These are people who are choosing to run outside the party system, often because they feel it gives them more freedom to represent their communities,” Gotsch said. “They’re not fringe candidates — many have previously served as Republicans or Democrats.”

One example is Huntington’s mayor, who was originally a Republican city council member and ran as an independent in 2019 after opposing his party’s nominee. He won that election and was re-elected in 2023.

“Huntington is a deep-red community — 69% voted for the Republican presidential nominee in 2024,” Gotsch said. “The fact that an independent has now won two terms as mayor there shows how local voters are willing to support candidates based on leadership, not party.”

Independent Indiana works to support and connect independent candidates across the state. “These candidates aren’t trying to burn the system down,” Gotsch said. “They just want to serve, without being told how to vote or what to say by a party.”

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close