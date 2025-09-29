Independents Make Gains in Indiana Elections

Source: (Photo: Eric Berman/WIBC)

INDIANAPOLIS — Independent candidates are gaining ground across Indiana, according to a new analysis by Independent Indiana.

Nathan Gotsch, executive director of Independent Indiana, said the group was formed to highlight the success of candidates outside the major parties. “We wanted people to know that independents are not only running, they’re winning,” Gotsch told All Indiana Politics.

The group’s review of the last two general elections found nearly 250 independent candidates on local ballots, with 52% winning their races. By comparison, Republicans won 61% of races and Democrats 35%.

Gotsch said the data challenges the idea that independents have little chance of success. “When you look at the actual numbers, it’s not that surprising,” he said, citing a report by the Independent Voter Project showing 44% of Indiana voters identify as independents, compared with 31% Republicans and 25% Democrats.

Love Local News? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He said Independent Indiana tracks candidates running in partisan elections, not third-party nominees. “These are people who are choosing to run outside the party system, often because they feel it gives them more freedom to represent their communities,” Gotsch said. “They’re not fringe candidates — many have previously served as Republicans or Democrats.”

One example is Huntington’s mayor, who was originally a Republican city council member and ran as an independent in 2019 after opposing his party’s nominee. He won that election and was re-elected in 2023.

“Huntington is a deep-red community — 69% voted for the Republican presidential nominee in 2024,” Gotsch said. “The fact that an independent has now won two terms as mayor there shows how local voters are willing to support candidates based on leadership, not party.”

Independent Indiana works to support and connect independent candidates across the state. “These candidates aren’t trying to burn the system down,” Gotsch said. “They just want to serve, without being told how to vote or what to say by a party.”