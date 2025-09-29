Indy Churches Reacts to Michigan Church Shooting

Source: Anadolu / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—The deadly mass shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday has prompted Indianapolis faith leaders to review and heighten security measures for their own congregations.

The assault, which resulted IN multiple deaths, including the gunman, and left ten injured, occurred around 10:30 a.m. during Sunday services. Authorities identified the attacker as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old Marine veteran who had served in Iraq.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters the incident began when Sanford rammed a Chevy Silverado truck through the front doors of the church. He then exited the vehicle, firing multiple rounds at the hundreds of worshipers inside. Police believe Sanford used an accelerant, likely gasoline, to set the building on fire before he was killed in an exchange of gunfire with two responding officers. Sanford was reportedly armed with a rifle.

Indianapolis leaders are grappling with the reality of gun violence in what should be a “sacred space.”

Local Pastor: “No Place That’s Off Limits”

Kenneth Sullivan Jr., Senior Pastor at New Direction Church in Indianapolis, voiced the community’s anguish over the repeated violence. In an interview with WISH-TV he stated, “It’s devastating anytime we see an attack like this, especially in a house of worship, and innocent people are victims of another shooting or mass shooting,” Pastor Sullivan said. “America really has to look within and just really see, is this the type of country we want to live in?”

Sullivan acknowledged that such tragedies create a “heightened sense of awareness” among people of faith.

“There used to be a time where people saw houses of worship as sacred spaces, but I don’t believe that anything is sacred in the eyes of some evil people,” he stated, adding that his congregation has “adjusted” to the persistent issue of gun violence. “It definitely causes us to really heighten our awareness in terms of the steps we need to take to keep our parishioners safe.”

Church Ramping Up Active Shooter Training

New Direction Church is taking immediate steps to address vulnerabilities. Pastor Sullivan confirmed that the church’s security and safety teams were already in conversation prior to the Michigan event and are now accelerating their action plan.

The church is hosting an active shooter training for the entire congregation on October 22nd, marking the third such training the church has conducted.

“The time is now for us to really just look at all of the areas and vulnerabilities that may exist and just really to shore up and tighten up our security all the way around,” Sullivan said. The church has also called a special meeting for security leaders this Saturday to prep for upcoming services, ensuring that “everybody feels safe and secure when they come to church for worship.”

